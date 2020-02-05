Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 665,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

NYSE:HSY opened at $152.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.73. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $104.36 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

