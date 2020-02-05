Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Cut to C at TheStreet

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HPE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
Shares of HPE opened at $14.42 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
