Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Cut to C at TheStreet

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HPE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.42 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

