Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.26.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

In other news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $105,485.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $494,098.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,576.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $228,000.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.75 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

