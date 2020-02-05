Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.72 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.60-3.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.10. 568,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,326. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

HIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

