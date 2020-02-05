Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,366 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,800. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.43 and a 12-month high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

