Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Ventas accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Ventas by 230.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Ventas by 77.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 90.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 652,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,069. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

