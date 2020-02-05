Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 42,637 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 441.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 556.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 100,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,291. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $56.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

