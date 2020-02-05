Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 182.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,982,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.80. The stock had a trading volume of 48,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,600. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $149.19 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.30 and its 200 day moving average is $170.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.