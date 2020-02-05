Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 316.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.7% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,949.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 232,072 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,890,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.39 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 275,490 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

