Honest Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 74.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $358,273.00 and approximately $2,990.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Honest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.39 or 0.03209649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00201389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030141 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00133281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

