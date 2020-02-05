Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Shares of Horizon Global stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. 3,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $84.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Global will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Atlas Capital Resources Ii Lp sold 13,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $46,075.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 11,436 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,366.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 627,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,184.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 61,373 shares of company stock worth $207,995 and have sold 175,708 shares worth $624,538. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the third quarter valued at about $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 404,930 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.