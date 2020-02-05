Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:GRSHU) Shares Down 0.9%

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:GRSHU)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 59,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hostess Brands stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:GRSHU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, formerly Gores Holdings, Inc, is a packaged food company. The Company’s segments include Sweet Baked Goods and Other. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, Hostess Holdings, L.P., produces a range of treats, including Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes and Fruit Pies, in addition to Twinkies and CupCakes.

