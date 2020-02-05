Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Announces Earnings Results

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,480,290. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLI. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.