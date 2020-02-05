Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HBF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HBF) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.06 and last traded at C$10.04, 32,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 29,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.56.

Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Company Profile (TSE:HBF)

Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.