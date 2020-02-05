HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of HSS Hire Group stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 41.50 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 30,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,475. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $70.64 million and a PE ratio of 6.59. HSS Hire Group has a 52 week low of GBX 28.36 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55).
About HSS Hire Group
Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.