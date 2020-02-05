HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of HSS Hire Group stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 41.50 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 30,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,475. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $70.64 million and a PE ratio of 6.59. HSS Hire Group has a 52 week low of GBX 28.36 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55).

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.