Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.50-8.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.50-8.80 EPS.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $148.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average is $138.36. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

