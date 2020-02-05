Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average of $138.36. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hubbell by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after buying an additional 52,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,962,000 after buying an additional 401,473 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 55,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after buying an additional 145,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

