Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.50-8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.68. Hubbell also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.50-8.80 EPS.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,113. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.83.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

