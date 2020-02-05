Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.57. Hubbell also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.50-8.80 EPS.

Shares of HUBB traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.66. The stock had a trading volume of 674,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.36.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.93%.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total value of $517,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

