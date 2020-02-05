Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.96

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 682424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBM. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $770.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,250 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 137,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 146,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 641,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 488,799 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.