Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.29.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.46. 1,843,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,797. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$3.90 and a 12-month high of C$10.42.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$384.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.0301442 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.