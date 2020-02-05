Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.95

Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.95 and last traded at C$10.95, with a volume of 416238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.30 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -3.96.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson’s Bay Co will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson's Bay

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

