Humana (NYSE:HUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.25-18.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $18.25-18.75 EPS.

HUM traded up $17.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.77. 609,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,259. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.47 and its 200 day moving average is $312.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humana has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $376.39.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.31.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $863,025.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.