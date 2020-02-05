HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet lowered shares of HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of HV Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

HVBC stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. HV Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 million, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.11.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. HV Bancorp had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HV Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of HV Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.