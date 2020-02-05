Iberiabank Corp Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Iberiabank Corp decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 59.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $102,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,517.30.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,445.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,410.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,281.98. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The company has a market capitalization of $996.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.94 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

