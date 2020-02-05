Iberiabank Corp Purchases Shares of 467 O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 311,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY opened at $407.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $349.71 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.61 and its 200 day moving average is $414.08.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.14, for a total transaction of $3,301,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,998,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,345 shares of company stock worth $8,084,415 in the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.19.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

