IBM (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded to Buy by Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.60.

IBM traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,619,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. IBM has a twelve month low of $126.85 and a twelve month high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. IBM’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in IBM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IBM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in IBM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in IBM by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

