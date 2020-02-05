iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMK opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

