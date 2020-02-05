iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

IBDD stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84.

