Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Cuts Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

JEC opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.