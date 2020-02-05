Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $695,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 74,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,978,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price target (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.10.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,447.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,410.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,281.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1,024.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

