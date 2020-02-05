Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $670,000,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,888,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares during the period. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.