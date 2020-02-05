Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New $579,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 16.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,494,000 after buying an additional 54,291 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 178.7% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 target price on Celanese and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.76.

Celanese stock opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $94.56 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

