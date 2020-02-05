ICON Trading Up 131.6% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 131.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00004794 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, IDEX and DragonEX. ICON has a market cap of $235.27 million and $256.51 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.00 or 0.03029012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00201837 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00134462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ICON

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 519,791,742 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, OOOBTC, Rfinex, Huobi, Hotbit, Upbit, Allbit, COSS, IDEX, Bithumb, Bitbns, CoinTiger and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.