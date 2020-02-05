Ignition Market Cap Reaches $113,328.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0901 or 0.00000977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Ignition has a market cap of $113,328.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045961 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00067400 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000749 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00072970 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,272.64 or 1.00548281 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000649 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001577 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,271,050 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,877 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

