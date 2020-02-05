IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) EVP Adam Jason Kansler Sells 26,600 Shares

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $2,154,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,676.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam Jason Kansler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Adam Jason Kansler sold 42,163 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $3,352,801.76.

On Friday, January 24th, Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $4,630,430.22.

IHS Markit stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $81.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IHS Markit by 32.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after buying an additional 1,158,867 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,715,000. State Street Corp grew its position in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after buying an additional 627,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

