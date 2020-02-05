Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.40.

ITW stock traded up $5.57 on Tuesday, reaching $182.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,119. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.16 and a 52 week high of $182.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.