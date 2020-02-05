Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at MKM Partners

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners to in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. 66,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,737. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Imax by 14.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after buying an additional 211,547 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Imax by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,084,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after buying an additional 93,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imax during the second quarter valued at $16,497,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Imax by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after buying an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Imax by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.