Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura began coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMVT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ IMVT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,410. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immunovant stock. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

