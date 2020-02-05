Impact Healthcare REIT PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.54 (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IHR stock remained flat at $GBX 109 ($1.43) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 436,345 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 23.81 and a current ratio of 23.81. Impact Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The company has a market capitalization of $312.34 million and a P/E ratio of 11.72.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

