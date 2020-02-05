Impact Healthcare REIT PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.54 (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of IHR stock remained flat at $GBX 109 ($1.43) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 436,345 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 23.81 and a current ratio of 23.81. Impact Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The company has a market capitalization of $312.34 million and a P/E ratio of 11.72.
