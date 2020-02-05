Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.20

Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 15500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17.

Inca One Gold Company Profile (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

