Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chevron by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,338,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.29. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

