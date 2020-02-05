Independent Research Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €24.40 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €24.40 ($28.37) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.70 ($22.91) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €21.14 ($24.58).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

