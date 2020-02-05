Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading Down 28.3% Over Last Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, COSS and IDEX. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $166,328.00 and $13,135.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.25 or 0.02950242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00201476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00137484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,630,695 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bibox, COSS, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

