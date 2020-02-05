Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INOV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,298. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.67, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,516,000 after purchasing an additional 77,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 799,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 395,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,998,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.