Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,516,000 after acquiring an additional 77,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 8.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 799,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 395,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter worth approximately $4,998,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. 14,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,298. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.75, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

