Insider Selling: Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Sells 2,225 Shares of Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $203,231.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,056.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of EVBG traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 431,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $81.04. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $104.22.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after buying an additional 591,681 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Everbridge by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 278,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after buying an additional 156,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Everbridge by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 474,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,291,000 after buying an additional 106,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $3,373,000.
Everbridge Company Profile
Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.
