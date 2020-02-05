Insider Selling: Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Sells 2,225 Shares of Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $203,231.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,056.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EVBG traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 431,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $81.04. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after buying an additional 591,681 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Everbridge by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 278,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after buying an additional 156,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Everbridge by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 474,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,291,000 after buying an additional 106,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $3,373,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

