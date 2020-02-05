Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 4,022 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $487,426.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,670.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50.

On Monday, November 18th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $36,247.50.

F5 Networks stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,114. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.04.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.06.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

