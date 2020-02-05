Insider Selling: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Sells 3,845 Shares of Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $245,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $165,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $55,568.15.

On Monday, December 9th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $73,554.50.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 11,593 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $778,933.67.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 6,562 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $360,910.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 329 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $16,453.29.

NASDAQ:GBT traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,617. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.