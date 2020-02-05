Insider Selling: TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) EVP Sells 3,035 Shares of Stock

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) EVP Pamela A. Sergeeff sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $21,609.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TIVO traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. 1,593,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. TiVo Corp has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TiVo by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 50,249 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TiVo by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TiVo in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TiVo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in TiVo in the 4th quarter worth $731,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

